FY2026 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:CFRUY Lifted by Analyst

Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (OTCMKTS:CFRUY - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Compagnie Financiere Richemont in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Compagnie Financiere Richemont's current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

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Compagnie Financiere Richemont Stock Performance

CFRUY stock opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96. Compagnie Financiere Richemont has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is a Switzerland-based luxury goods holding company headquartered in Geneva. The group designs, manufactures and distributes high-end jewelry, watches, leather goods, writing instruments, accessories and fashion items through a portfolio of maisons and specialist retailers. Richemont's business model combines brand ownership with direct retail operations and selective wholesale distribution to serve affluent consumers worldwide.

Richemont's portfolio includes several well-known luxury maisons that operate across distinct product categories, notably jewellery and watchmaking, as well as leather goods and accessories.

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