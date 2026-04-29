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FY2026 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:CFRUY Lifted by Analyst

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Compagnie Financiere Richemont logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Compagnie Financière Richemont to $0.72 per share (up from $0.71), matching the current consensus forecast.
  • The stock opened at $18.83, trading near its 50‑day MA ($18.75) but below the 200‑day MA ($19.96), with a 12‑month range of $15.58–$22.15.
  • Richemont is a Switzerland‑based luxury goods holding with well‑known maisons across jewellery, watches and leather goods, and shows solid balance‑sheet metrics (current ratio 2.82, quick ratio 1.87, debt/equity 0.20).
  • Interested in Compagnie Financiere Richemont? Here are five stocks we like better.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (OTCMKTS:CFRUY - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Compagnie Financiere Richemont in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Compagnie Financiere Richemont's current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont Stock Performance

CFRUY stock opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96. Compagnie Financiere Richemont has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is a Switzerland-based luxury goods holding company headquartered in Geneva. The group designs, manufactures and distributes high-end jewelry, watches, leather goods, writing instruments, accessories and fashion items through a portfolio of maisons and specialist retailers. Richemont's business model combines brand ownership with direct retail operations and selective wholesale distribution to serve affluent consumers worldwide.

Richemont's portfolio includes several well-known luxury maisons that operate across distinct product categories, notably jewellery and watchmaking, as well as leather goods and accessories.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Compagnie Financiere Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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