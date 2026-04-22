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FY2026 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:FQVLF Reduced by Scotiabank

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
First Quantum Minerals logo with Basic Materials background
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First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Scotiabank dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Scotiabank currently has a "Outperform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals' current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised First Quantum Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities restated a "hold" rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $33.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -671.50 and a beta of 1.40.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.33 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.07%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. is a Canada-based mining company principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and marketing of copper and other mineral commodities. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company develops and operates large-scale open-pit and underground mines and associated processing facilities. Its activities span the full value chain from exploration and feasibility studies through to mining, milling and the sale of concentrates and refined metals to global customers.

Copper is the company's primary product, produced alongside by-products such as gold, nickel, zinc and cobalt depending on the orebody.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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