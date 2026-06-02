FY2026 EPS Estimates for Paylocity Boosted by Zacks Research

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for Paylocity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the software maker will earn $5.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.25. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paylocity's current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Paylocity's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PCTY. Robert W. Baird set a $193.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $160.28.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on PCTY

Paylocity Trading Up 6.6%

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $122.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.51. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $92.99 and a 52-week high of $197.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In other news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $103,429.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 17,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,968.95. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 5.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 136,388 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $25,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 24.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 537.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 2,782.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,688 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 10.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,241 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Paylocity News

Here are the key news stories impacting Paylocity this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings expectations across several periods, including FY2026 EPS to $5.72 from $5.25, FY2027 EPS to $5.98 from $5.33, and FY2028 EPS to $6.67 from $6.22, signaling improving profit trends for Paylocity. Paylocity Holding Corporation article

Zacks Research raised its earnings expectations across several periods, including FY2026 EPS to $5.72 from $5.25, FY2027 EPS to $5.98 from $5.33, and FY2028 EPS to $6.67 from $6.22, signaling improving profit trends for Paylocity. Positive Sentiment: The firm also lifted quarterly EPS estimates for Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, and Q3 2028, suggesting analysts see sustained earnings momentum for the HR software company. Paylocity Holding Corporation article

The firm also lifted quarterly EPS estimates for Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, and Q3 2028, suggesting analysts see sustained earnings momentum for the HR software company. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained its Strong-Buy stance on Paylocity, reinforcing a favorable analyst view, but this was accompanied by multiple estimate revisions rather than a new business update. Paylocity Holding Corporation article

Zacks Research maintained its stance on Paylocity, reinforcing a favorable analyst view, but this was accompanied by multiple estimate revisions rather than a new business update. Negative Sentiment: The only softer point in the coverage was a slight cut to Q4 2026 EPS estimates, though that was outweighed by the broader set of upward revisions. Paylocity Holding Corporation article

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity NASDAQ: PCTY is a leading provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software designed to streamline workforce administration for mid-sized organizations. The company's integrated platform automates core functions such as payroll processing, benefits administration, time and labor tracking, and compliance management, enabling employers to manage employee data more efficiently and reduce administrative burdens.

In addition to payroll and HR capabilities, Paylocity offers talent management solutions including recruiting, onboarding, performance tracking, and learning management.

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