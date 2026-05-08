FY2026 EPS Estimates for Powell Industries Reduced by Sidoti

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL - Free Report) - Research analysts at Sidoti decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Powell Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Sidoti analyst J. Franzreb now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.72. The consensus estimate for Powell Industries' current full-year earnings is $5.57 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Powell Industries' Q1 2027 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.93 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.09). Powell Industries had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $296.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

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A number of other brokerages have also commented on POWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Powell Industries from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Glj Research started coverage on Powell Industries in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "hold" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Texas Capital upgraded Powell Industries to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Powell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Powell Industries from $142.33 to $160.33 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $196.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Powell Industries

Powell Industries Trading Down 4.5%

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $305.93 on Friday. Powell Industries has a 1 year low of $54.75 and a 1 year high of $325.93. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $206.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Powell Industries Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Powell Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 149,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.41, for a total transaction of $25,000,004.94. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,796,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,682,087.62. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ping Ni sold 210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.67, for a total value of $41,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,570. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 248,688 shares of company stock worth $44,535,053 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Powell Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company's stock.

More Powell Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting Powell Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings forecasts and boosted several later-quarter estimates (notably Q3 and Q4 2027), signaling stronger medium-term earnings growth expectations from the firm.

Sidoti raised its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings forecasts and boosted several later-quarter estimates (notably Q3 and Q4 2027), signaling stronger medium-term earnings growth expectations from the firm. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan moved to an Overweight stance and increased its price target (coverage initiation and target lift referenced), providing a high-profile buy-side stamp that supports upside potential. JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Powell Industries NASDAQ: POWL Stock Price

JPMorgan moved to an Overweight stance and increased its price target (coverage initiation and target lift referenced), providing a high-profile buy-side stamp that supports upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Press coverage highlights a large new order and the Remsdaq deal that management says resets growth expectations — a potential revenue backlog and strategic boost if execution meets guidance. Powell Industries Mega Order And Remsdaq Deal Reset Growth Expectations

Press coverage highlights a large new order and the Remsdaq deal that management says resets growth expectations — a potential revenue backlog and strategic boost if execution meets guidance. Positive Sentiment: Momentum/market recognition: Powell is being cited among top-performing dividend stocks year-to-date, reflecting strong share-price performance that has drawn additional analyst attention. Powell Industries (POWL) – Among the 10 Best Performing Dividend Stocks So Far in 2026

Momentum/market recognition: Powell is being cited among top-performing dividend stocks year-to-date, reflecting strong share-price performance that has drawn additional analyst attention. Neutral Sentiment: Sidoti issued a broad slate of quarterly updates (Q1–Q4 and multi-year forecasts) with a mixed pattern of small raises and trims — overall implying careful, model-driven adjustments rather than a material change in thesis.

Sidoti issued a broad slate of quarterly updates (Q1–Q4 and multi-year forecasts) with a mixed pattern of small raises and trims — overall implying careful, model-driven adjustments rather than a material change in thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst notes and multiple estimate changes increase visibility into seasonal quarter-by-quarter variability; useful for modeling but not an immediate directional catalyst until company guidance or results confirm trends.

Analyst notes and multiple estimate changes increase visibility into seasonal quarter-by-quarter variability; useful for modeling but not an immediate directional catalyst until company guidance or results confirm trends. Negative Sentiment: Most recent quarterly results missed consensus: reported EPS and revenue for the quarter slightly undershot estimates, which likely triggered short-term selling and disappointed traders focused on near-term execution.

Most recent quarterly results missed consensus: reported EPS and revenue for the quarter slightly undershot estimates, which likely triggered short-term selling and disappointed traders focused on near-term execution. Negative Sentiment: Small downward trims to FY2026 and Q2–Q1 2027 by Sidoti, combined with a lofty valuation (high P/E and big year-to-date gain), increase the risk of profit-taking and heightened sensitivity to any execution hiccups.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc is an industrial electrical engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and integration of customized power control and distribution solutions. The firm's offerings range from medium‐voltage switchgear and power control centers to bus duct, motor control centers and specialty transformers. Powell also provides automation systems, protective relaying, metering, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) platforms, and turnkey engineering services to help clients manage critical power infrastructure.

Serving the oil and gas, petrochemical, refining, utility, mining and industrial sectors, Powell's products are engineered to meet demanding performance, safety and reliability requirements.

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