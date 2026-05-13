FY2026 EPS Estimates for RenaissanceRe Increased by Analyst

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for RenaissanceRe in a research report issued on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $38.39 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $36.34. The consensus estimate for RenaissanceRe's current full-year earnings is $39.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe's Q4 2026 earnings at $8.87 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RNR. Wall Street Zen downgraded RenaissanceRe from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised RenaissanceRe from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore set a $309.00 target price on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $333.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $325.00 target price on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $322.93.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RNR

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

NYSE:RNR opened at $296.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.27. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $231.17 and a 1 year high of $318.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.22.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $11.07 by $2.68. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 24.25%.The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.49) earnings per share. RenaissanceRe's revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. RenaissanceRe's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,649,518 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $672,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,423,483 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $400,150,000 after purchasing an additional 128,245 shares during the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 15.8% during the first quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 1,178,423 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $350,263,000 after purchasing an additional 160,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,085,380 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $322,603,000 after purchasing an additional 52,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 803,547 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $195,182,000 after purchasing an additional 120,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company's stock.

RenaissanceRe News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RenaissanceRe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several RenaissanceRe earnings estimates, including Q1 2028 EPS to $12.19 from $12.03, Q2 2027 EPS to $12.77 from $12.22, Q3 2026 EPS to $4.77 from $4.62, and FY2028 EPS to $44.01 from $42.80, which supports a more optimistic growth view for the reinsurance insurer.

Zacks Research raised several RenaissanceRe earnings estimates, including Q1 2028 EPS to $12.19 from $12.03, Q2 2027 EPS to $12.77 from $12.22, Q3 2026 EPS to $4.77 from $4.62, and FY2028 EPS to $44.01 from $42.80, which supports a more optimistic growth view for the reinsurance insurer. Positive Sentiment: The firm also kept FY2027 EPS above consensus at $39.94, suggesting analysts still see RenaissanceRe maintaining strong profitability over the next couple of years.

The firm also kept FY2027 EPS above consensus at $39.94, suggesting analysts still see RenaissanceRe maintaining strong profitability over the next couple of years. Neutral Sentiment: At the same time, Zacks Research trimmed some near- to mid-term estimates, including Q2 2026 EPS to $11.00 from $11.07, Q1 2027 EPS to $11.15 from $11.90, Q3 2027 EPS to $5.51 from $5.62, and FY2027 EPS to $39.94 from $41.00, indicating a mixed but not materially negative revision pattern.

At the same time, Zacks Research trimmed some near- to mid-term estimates, including Q2 2026 EPS to $11.00 from $11.07, Q1 2027 EPS to $11.15 from $11.90, Q3 2027 EPS to $5.51 from $5.62, and FY2027 EPS to $39.94 from $41.00, indicating a mixed but not materially negative revision pattern. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is also trading near recent valuation levels after a strong run, so the move appears driven more by earnings expectations than by any fresh company-specific operational announcement. Article Title

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance solutions, specializing in property catastrophe, casualty, and specialty lines. Established in 1993 and headquartered in Bermuda, the company trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RNR. With a focus on underwriting and risk assessment, RenaissanceRe offers tailored programs designed to help insurers and corporations manage exposure to natural disasters, liability claims, and other complex risks.

The company operates through two primary segments: Reinsurance and Insurance.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RenaissanceRe, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RenaissanceRe wasn't on the list.

While RenaissanceRe currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here