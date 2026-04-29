FY2026 EPS Estimates for Tencent Boosted by Erste Group Bank

Tencent Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TCEHY - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tencent in a report released on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the technology company will earn $4.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.07. Erste Group Bank has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tencent's current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share.

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Separately, Zacks Research lowered Tencent from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $102.00.

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Tencent Stock Performance

Shares of TCEHY stock opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Tencent has a fifty-two week low of $60.30 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The stock's 50-day moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.78. The firm has a market cap of $552.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.34.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited is a Chinese multinational technology conglomerate headquartered in Shenzhen, Guangdong. Founded in 1998, the company grew from early instant-messaging products into a diversified internet services group and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Tencent's businesses span consumer-facing applications, digital content, cloud services and financial technology, supported by a broad investment program in global technology and gaming companies.

At the consumer level Tencent operates major social and communication platforms such as QQ and WeChat (Weixin), which combine messaging, social networking, mobile payments and a wide range of mini-programs and services.

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