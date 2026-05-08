FY2026 EPS Estimates for Tigo Energy Increased by Analyst

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tigo Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Tigo Energy's current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities set a $6.40 price objective on shares of Tigo Energy in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tigo Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Tigo Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.47.

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Tigo Energy Stock Down 2.7%

Tigo Energy stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. Tigo Energy has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $5.33. The company has a market cap of $330.21 million, a P/E ratio of 108.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02). Tigo Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 3.07%.The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.76 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tigo Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tigo Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,374,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Tigo Energy by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 77,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 46,074 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Tigo Energy by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 228,685 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 90,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tigo Energy in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company's stock.

Tigo Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tigo Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised several multi‑year EPS targets (FY2027–FY2030), signaling stronger long‑term profit expectations that could support upside if execution matches forecasts.

HC Wainwright raised several multi‑year EPS targets (FY2027–FY2030), signaling stronger long‑term profit expectations that could support upside if execution matches forecasts. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed FY2026 loss estimate (to ($0.01) from ($0.03)), a nearer‑term improvement that reduces expected short‑term pain.

HC Wainwright trimmed FY2026 loss estimate (to ($0.01) from ($0.03)), a nearer‑term improvement that reduces expected short‑term pain. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Tigo to a Buy (Zacks Rank #2), reflecting growing optimism on earnings prospects which may attract buyers. Article Title

Zacks upgraded Tigo to a Buy (Zacks Rank #2), reflecting growing optimism on earnings prospects which may attract buyers. Positive Sentiment: Management gave Q2 revenue guidance of $30M–$32M and flagged utility‑scale growth for 2026 — a clear growth signal that could support multiple expansion if realized. Article Title

Management gave Q2 revenue guidance of $30M–$32M and flagged utility‑scale growth for 2026 — a clear growth signal that could support multiple expansion if realized. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 2026 earnings and call transcripts are available — management commentary and detail in the call may be parsed by investors for execution signs; transcripts provide context but are informational. Article Title Article Title

Q1 2026 earnings and call transcripts are available — management commentary and detail in the call may be parsed by investors for execution signs; transcripts provide context but are informational. Negative Sentiment: Northland Securities cut near‑term EPS estimates (Q3 and Q4 2027 and FY2027), lowering short‑term growth expectations — a driver of downward price pressure as consensus near‑term profitability is trimmed.

Northland Securities cut near‑term EPS estimates (Q3 and Q4 2027 and FY2027), lowering short‑term growth expectations — a driver of downward price pressure as consensus near‑term profitability is trimmed. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright reduced its Q4 2026 EPS projection (from $0.02 to $0.01), demonstrating mixed analyst views and adding uncertainty to near‑term earnings momentum.

HC Wainwright reduced its Q4 2026 EPS projection (from $0.02 to $0.01), demonstrating mixed analyst views and adding uncertainty to near‑term earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Q1 results showed EPS in line with consensus but revenue missed estimates ($25.20M vs. ~$25.76M) and margins/ROE remain thin/negative, leaving the stock vulnerable until revenue and margin expansion are consistent.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, Inc NASDAQ: TYGO is a U.S.-based provider of module-level power electronics (MLPE) solutions designed to optimize the performance and safety of solar photovoltaic systems. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Campbell, California, Tigo Energy develops hardware and software tools that enhance energy yield, improve system reliability, and streamline compliance with electrical codes. The company's technology platform is used by solar installers, project developers, and module manufacturers to deliver higher returns on investment and bolster the safety profile of PV arrays.

At the core of Tigo's offerings is its TS4 platform, a modular MLPE solution that enables real-time monitoring, rapid shutdown functionality, and maximum power point tracking at the panel level.

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