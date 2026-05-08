FY2026 EPS Estimates for TotalEnergies Increased by Analyst

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of TotalEnergies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.93 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.56. The consensus estimate for TotalEnergies' current full-year earnings is $10.38 per share.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $49.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 14.01%.

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A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised TotalEnergies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Freedom Capital lowered TotalEnergies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded TotalEnergies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.97.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $88.54 on Friday. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $93.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.20. The company has a market cap of $212.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 390 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

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