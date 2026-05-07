FY2026 EPS Estimates for TXNM Energy Lowered by Scotiabank

TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TXNM Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst A. Weisel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.10. The consensus estimate for TXNM Energy's current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for TXNM Energy's FY2027 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded TXNM Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TXNM Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.88.

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TXNM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TXNM Energy stock opened at $59.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.56. TXNM Energy has a 1-year low of $51.59 and a 1-year high of $59.52. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.16.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.09). TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 6.96%.The business had revenue of $504.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TXNM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. TXNM Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.58%.

Institutional Trading of TXNM Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXNM. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $547,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of TXNM Energy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 297,350 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,902,000 after buying an additional 32,776 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of TXNM Energy by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TXNM Energy by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of TXNM Energy by 323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 126,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 96,708 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communications, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, and nuclear fuel and waste, as well as solar, wind, geothermal, and battery storage energy sources.

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