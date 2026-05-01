FY2026 EPS Forecast for Amerigo Resources Boosted by Analyst

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG - Free Report) - Atrium Research lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amerigo Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Atrium Research analyst B. Pirie now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Amerigo Resources' current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Atrium Research also issued estimates for Amerigo Resources' FY2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 13.14%.The business had revenue of C$91.99 million during the quarter.

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Amerigo Resources Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of ARG opened at C$5.74 on Friday. Amerigo Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.69 and a 1 year high of C$6.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.77. The stock has a market cap of C$931.32 million, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.04.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Amerigo Resources's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christian Caceres sold 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.77, for a total value of C$302,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$122,589. This represents a 71.19% decrease in their position. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,581 shares of company stock valued at $591,477. Corporate insiders own 12.95% of the company's stock.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd is principally engaged in the production of copper and molybdenum concentrates through its operating subsidiary Minera Valle Central SA The group operates in one segment, the production of copper concentrates with the production of molybdenum concentrates as a by-product. The company geographically operates in Chile and Canada and earns most of its revenue from Chile.

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