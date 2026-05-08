FY2026 EPS Forecast for JAKKS Pacific Boosted by Analyst

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK - Free Report) - Analysts at Small Cap Consu raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for JAKKS Pacific in a research report issued on Thursday, April 30th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now expects that the company will earn $2.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for JAKKS Pacific's current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for JAKKS Pacific's FY2027 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JAKK. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, JAKKS Pacific currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific Price Performance

NASDAQ JAKK opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $266.32 million, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.89. JAKKS Pacific has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $24.45.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.27. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 1.41%.The business had revenue of $106.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $103.80 million.

JAKKS Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. JAKKS Pacific's dividend payout ratio is 144.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $777,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,140 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 569,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc NASDAQ: JAKK is a Los Angeles–based company that designs, develops and markets a broad range of toys and consumer products. Since its founding in 1995 by industry veteran Jack Friedman, the company has built a diversified portfolio spanning three primary segments: Toys, Consumer Electronics & Seasonal, and Kids Furniture & Accessories. JAKKS Pacific specializes in both licensed and proprietary brands, collaborating with major entertainment and sports licensors to bring popular characters and franchises to market.

The company's Toys segment includes action figures, dolls, role-play items, collectible toys and outdoor activity products.

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