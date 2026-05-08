FY2026 EPS Forecast for Vistance Networks Raised by Analyst

Vistance Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISN - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Northland Securities lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vistance Networks in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities analyst T. Savageaux now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Vistance Networks' current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Vistance Networks' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VISN. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Vistance Networks in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. They set a "hold" rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vistance Networks from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vistance Networks from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vistance Networks from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Vistance Networks from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Vistance Networks has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.33.

Get Vistance Networks alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VISN

Vistance Networks Price Performance

Shares of Vistance Networks stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. Vistance Networks has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 0.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.39.

Vistance Networks (NASDAQ:VISN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $471.80 million for the quarter. Vistance Networks had a negative return on equity of 136.98% and a net margin of 175.01%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Vistance Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were given a dividend of $10.00 per share.

Vistance Networks Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vistance Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vistance Networks wasn't on the list.

While Vistance Networks currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here