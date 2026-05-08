FY2027 Earnings Estimate for Ero Copper Issued By Scotiabank

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2027 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now expects that the company will earn $4.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.68. Scotiabank currently has a "Outperform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper's current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Ero Copper from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ero Copper from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Ero Copper from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Ero Copper from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Ero Copper from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.50.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on ERO

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $39.80.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Ero Copper had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $245.51 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ero Copper

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,385 shares of the company's stock worth $26,298,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the period. Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in Ero Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,470,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the first quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp NYSE: ERO is a Canada-based natural resource company focused on the production of copper concentrate from its Brazilian operations. The company’s flagship asset is the Vale do Curaçá mining complex in the state of Bahia, which includes multiple underground mines and a centralized processing facility. Ero Copper’s primary product is copper concentrate, which is sold to smelters and end users around the world.

The Vale do Curaçá complex comprises the Pilar and Surubim underground mines, supported by a fully integrated processing plant.

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