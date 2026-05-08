FY2027 EPS Estimate for Applied Materials Lifted by Analyst

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2027 EPS estimates for Applied Materials in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will earn $14.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.00. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials' current full-year earnings is $11.14 per share.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.17. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 27.78%.The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Applied Materials's revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.840 EPS.

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Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of Applied Materials to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $375.90.

Read Our Latest Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Trading Up 4.3%

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $428.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $371.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.19. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $153.47 and a twelve month high of $432.81. The company has a market capitalization of $339.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Applied Materials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Applied Materials's payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 534 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.16, for a total value of $202,471.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,615. The trade was a 10.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.21, for a total value of $1,806,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 138,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,051,063.65. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 12,003 shares of company stock worth $4,484,189 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 218.8% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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