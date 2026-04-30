FY2027 EPS Estimate for Banco Santander Increased by Analyst

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2027 earnings estimates for Banco Santander in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Banco Santander's current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Banco Santander had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.85%.The firm had revenue of $17.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.48 billion.

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SAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Banco Santander from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Banco Santander from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Banco Santander from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Banco Santander from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Banco Santander

Banco Santander Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $11.98 on Thursday. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $175.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Banco Santander Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1473 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 254.0%. Banco Santander's payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orca Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the bank's stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Composition Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the bank's stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 2.0% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 49,186 shares of the bank's stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 29,426 shares of the bank's stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 16,870 shares of the bank's stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company's stock.

Banco Santander News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Banco Santander this week:

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA NYSE: SAN is a Spanish multinational banking group headquartered in Santander, Spain. Founded in 1857, the bank has grown from a regional institution into one of Europe's largest banking groups, operating a diversified financial services platform that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients. Santander is publicly listed in Spain and maintains American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAN.

The group's core activities include retail and commercial banking—offering deposit accounts, payment services, mortgages, personal and auto loans, and small business financing—alongside corporate and investment banking services for larger institutional clients.

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