FY2027 EPS Estimates for Carnival Reduced by Zacks Research

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2027 EPS estimates for Carnival in a research report issued on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $2.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.58. Zacks Research has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carnival's current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carnival's FY2028 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Carnival had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 11.48%.The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Carnival's revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CCL. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Carnival from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.99.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Carnival

Carnival Price Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $29.21 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average is $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. Carnival has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.48.

Insider Transactions at Carnival

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 11,988 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $313,965.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 52,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,377,620.19. The trade was a 18.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival by 381.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carnival by 182.0% during the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Carnival

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Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

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