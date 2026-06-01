FY2027 EPS Estimates for Carvana Increased by Zacks Research

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Carvana in a research report issued on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Carvana's current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carvana's Q4 2027 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Get Carvana alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVNA

Carvana Price Performance

CVNA opened at $73.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average of $75.02. The company has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 3.45. Carvana has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $97.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.37. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 41.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,030,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the company's stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 133,811 shares of the company's stock worth $50,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 581.4% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 16,491 shares of the company's stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,691,515 shares of the company's stock worth $638,107,000 after purchasing an additional 790,288 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 18,850 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $1,285,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 292,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,970,324. The trade was a 6.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 63,750 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $4,936,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,050,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,359,073.13. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 281,205 shares of company stock worth $19,495,895. Corporate insiders own 15.19% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Carvana

Here are the key news stories impacting Carvana this week:

About Carvana

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana's model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carvana, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carvana wasn't on the list.

While Carvana currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here