FY2027 EPS Estimates for NextEra Energy Boosted by Analyst

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of NextEra Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the utilities provider will earn $4.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.37. Erste Group Bank has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy's current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS.

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A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NEE. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $94.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.60 and a 200-day moving average of $87.07. The firm has a market cap of $196.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $63.88 and a twelve month high of $97.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 692.3% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,073,290. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $458,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,165. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 179,990 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,409 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.36%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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