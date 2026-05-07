FY2027 EPS Forecast for Magna International Cut by Analyst

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA - Free Report) TSE: MG - Equities research analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magna International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.91 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.03. Scotiabank has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magna International's current full-year earnings is $6.84 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MGA. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Magna International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Magna International from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Magna International in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Magna International from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $63.13.

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Magna International Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $62.73 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Magna International has a 12-month low of $32.81 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA - Get Free Report) TSE: MG last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.37. Magna International had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 1.60%.The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Magna International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-7.250 EPS.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Magna International's payout ratio is 82.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Magna International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,193,129 shares of the company's stock worth $223,512,000 after acquiring an additional 44,996 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,843 shares of the company's stock worth $128,774,000 after acquiring an additional 154,710 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Magna International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,090,887 shares of the company's stock worth $111,549,000 after acquiring an additional 151,819 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Magna International by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,575 shares of the company's stock worth $46,486,000 after acquiring an additional 107,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Magna International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,633 shares of the company's stock worth $27,215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,439 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc is a leading global automotive supplier specializing in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of vehicle systems, assemblies, modules, and components. Headquartered in Aurora, Ontario, the company partners with major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to develop technologies and solutions that enhance vehicle performance, safety, comfort, and fuel efficiency. Magna's broad portfolio encompasses body exteriors and structures, powertrain systems, seating and interiors, roof systems, mirror systems, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The company operates more than 350 manufacturing and assembly facilities and over 100 innovation centers across 27 countries, serving customers in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Africa.

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