FY2028 EPS Estimates for Everest Group Increased by Analyst

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report) - Zacks Research boosted their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Everest Group in a report issued on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $67.48 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $64.07. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Everest Group's current full-year earnings is $47.93 per share.

EG has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Everest Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Everest Group from $430.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Evercore set a $365.00 target price on Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Everest Group from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $366.14.

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Everest Group Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:EG opened at $344.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.34. Everest Group has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $368.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $13.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.36 by ($0.10). Everest Group had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($18.39) EPS. Everest Group's quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Everest Group's payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Group by 98.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the second quarter valued at $384,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the second quarter valued at $1,510,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,411 shares of the company's stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Everest Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Everest Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target sharply to $454 and reiterated a buy stance, a strong bullish signal that supports upside potential for EG. Bank of America Boosts Everest Group Price Target Bank of America Keeps Buy Rating

Bank of America raised its price target sharply to $454 and reiterated a buy stance, a strong bullish signal that supports upside potential for EG. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several later-period EPS forecasts (notably Q1 2028 to $16.69 and upgrades to some 2027 quarter estimates), indicating some expected improvement in earnings farther out. Zacks Research Report

Zacks Research raised several later-period EPS forecasts (notably Q1 2028 to $16.69 and upgrades to some 2027 quarter estimates), indicating some expected improvement in earnings farther out. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target from $304 to $332 but left an "equal weight" rating—the target is higher than before but still below the recent market price, a mixed signal that tempers conviction. Wells Fargo Issues Forecast for Everest Group

Wells Fargo raised its price target from $304 to $332 but left an "equal weight" rating—the target is higher than before but still below the recent market price, a mixed signal that tempers conviction. Negative Sentiment: Zacks issued a series of downward revisions to near-term and FY2026 estimates (cuts to Q1–Q4 2026 and a small downgrade to FY2026 EPS to $53.11), and trimmed several 2026–2027 quarterly forecasts—these reductions increase short-term earnings risk and likely pressured the stock. Zacks Lowers Near-Term Estimates

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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