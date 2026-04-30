FY2028 EPS Estimates for LSI Industries Decreased by Analyst

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LSI Industries in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 24th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.79. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LSI Industries' current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LSI Industries' FY2029 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

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LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). LSI Industries had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.91%.The firm had revenue of $150.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.53 million.

LYTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LSI Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, LSI Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LYTS

LSI Industries Stock Down 1.6%

LSI Industries stock opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSI Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at $10,288,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 50.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,045,225 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $24,678,000 after buying an additional 348,598 shares in the last quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 341,504 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $6,256,000 after buying an additional 231,693 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 163.7% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 339,495 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 210,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 402.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 198,433 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 158,934 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. LSI Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc NASDAQ: LYTS is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of lighting, graphics and building technology products. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company develops energy-efficient LED lighting systems, branded and digital graphic displays, and integrated building technology solutions. Serving customers in the retail, quick-service and convenience store, industrial, hospitality and transportation markets, LSI combines design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities to address both aesthetic and functional needs.

In its lighting segment, LSI offers interior and exterior LED fixtures, canopy lights, high-bay and low-bay systems, and specialized horticultural grow lights.

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