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Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Earns "Buy" Rating from Berenberg Bank

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Galliford Try logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Berenberg Bank reaffirmed its Buy rating on Galliford Try and kept a GBX 650 target price, implying about 21% upside from the current share price.
  • Galliford Try shares were down 1.1% to GBX 536 on Monday, with the stock trading near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and below its 1-year high of GBX 585.
  • The company recently reported GBX 18.60 EPS for the quarter, and insider Kevin Boyd bought 4,000 shares at GBX 528, signaling internal confidence.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 650 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank's target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.27% from the stock's current price.

Galliford Try Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of LON:GFRD opened at GBX 536 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £526.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 523.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 522.71. Galliford Try has a 1 year low of GBX 396.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 585.

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Galliford Try had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 1.93%. Analysts forecast that Galliford Try will post 25.1560178 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Galliford Try

In other Galliford Try news, insider Kevin Boyd acquired 4,000 shares of Galliford Try stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 528 per share, for a total transaction of £21,120. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Galliford Try Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galliford Try is one of the UK's leading construction groups, working to improve the UK's built environment, delivering positive, lasting change for the communities we work in on behalf of our clients. Our business operates mainly under the Galliford Try and Morrison Construction brands, focusing on areas where we have core and proven strengths, namely in Building, Highways and Environment. We see long-term growth and appropriate margins in these markets. Our company is founded on our values of excellence, passion, integrity and collaboration, and our vision is to be a people-orientated, progressive business, driven by our values to deliver lasting change for our stakeholders and the communities we work in.

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