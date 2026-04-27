Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21, Zacks reports. Galp Energia SGPS had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 5.57%.

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Galp Energia SGPS Price Performance

Shares of GLPEY stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. Galp Energia SGPS has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $12.87. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of -0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLPEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Galp Energia SGPS from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Galp Energia SGPS from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Galp Energia SGPS from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Galp Energia SGPS from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Galp Energia SGPS presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Galp Energia SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS is an integrated energy company headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal, with core operations spanning upstream exploration and production, midstream refining, and downstream distribution and marketing. In its upstream segment, the company explores and produces oil and natural gas in regions such as Brazil's pre-salt basins, African offshore blocks in Angola and Mozambique, and domestic wells in Portugal. Its midstream activities include refining crude oil at the Sines facility and operating a network of pipelines, while downstream operations involve the distribution and retail sale of petroleum products through the Galp-branded service station network across the Iberian Peninsula.

In addition to its traditional oil and gas business, Galp has expanded into power generation and renewable energy.

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