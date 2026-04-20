Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Galp Energia SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:GLPEY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.39, but opened at $10.96. Galp Energia SGPS shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 1,221 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on GLPEY shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Galp Energia SGPS from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC cut shares of Galp Energia SGPS from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Galp Energia SGPS from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Galp Energia SGPS from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Galp Energia SGPS has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GLPEY

Galp Energia SGPS Trading Up 1.6%

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of -0.03.

Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter. Galp Energia SGPS had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Galp Energia SGPS SA will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Galp Energia SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS is an integrated energy company headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal, with core operations spanning upstream exploration and production, midstream refining, and downstream distribution and marketing. In its upstream segment, the company explores and produces oil and natural gas in regions such as Brazil's pre-salt basins, African offshore blocks in Angola and Mozambique, and domestic wells in Portugal. Its midstream activities include refining crude oil at the Sines facility and operating a network of pipelines, while downstream operations involve the distribution and retail sale of petroleum products through the Galp-branded service station network across the Iberian Peninsula.

In addition to its traditional oil and gas business, Galp has expanded into power generation and renewable energy.

Further Reading

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