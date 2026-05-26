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5 High-Yield Stocks and ETFs to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Ryan Hasson
Written by Ryan Hasson | Reviewed by Clare Titus
May 26, 2026

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Should You Invest $1,000 in AbbVie Right Now?

Before you consider AbbVie, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AbbVie wasn't on the list.

While AbbVie currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

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Ryan Hasson
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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
AbbVie (ABBV)
4.9253 of 5 stars		$214.22-0.7%3.23%105.53Moderate Buy$253.43
Mondelez International (MDLZ)
4.3642 of 5 stars		$61.850.1%3.23%30.77Moderate Buy$67.05
ExxonMobil (XOM)
4.5392 of 5 stars		$151.87-2.0%2.71%25.61Moderate Buy$164.90
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)N/A$32.74-0.3%3.21%14.57Moderate Buy$32.79
NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI)N/A$56.720.7%13.38%32.88Moderate Buy$56.87
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