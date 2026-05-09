Free Trial
→ Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American (From American Alternative) (Ad)tc pixel

Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Galp Energia SGPS logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Galp Energia SGPS shares fell below their 50-day moving average on Friday, trading as low as $11.07 versus the $11.59 average.
  • Recent analyst sentiment has been mixed: several firms upgraded or downgraded the stock, but MarketBeat says the overall consensus remains a “Moderate Buy”.
  • The company recently missed earnings per share estimates for the quarter, reporting $0.21 EPS versus $0.23 expected, even though revenue came in above forecasts at $6.19 billion.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Galp Energia SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:GLPEY - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and traded as low as $11.07. Galp Energia SGPS shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 52,546 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Galp Energia SGPS from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Galp Energia SGPS from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Galp Energia SGPS from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Research raised Galp Energia SGPS from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Galp Energia SGPS from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Galp Energia SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of -0.06. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31.

Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Galp Energia SGPS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.73 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Galp Energia SGPS SA will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galp Energia SGPS

(Get Free Report)

Galp Energia SGPS is an integrated energy company headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal, with core operations spanning upstream exploration and production, midstream refining, and downstream distribution and marketing. In its upstream segment, the company explores and produces oil and natural gas in regions such as Brazil's pre-salt basins, African offshore blocks in Angola and Mozambique, and domestic wells in Portugal. Its midstream activities include refining crude oil at the Sines facility and operating a network of pipelines, while downstream operations involve the distribution and retail sale of petroleum products through the Galp-branded service station network across the Iberian Peninsula.

In addition to its traditional oil and gas business, Galp has expanded into power generation and renewable energy.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Galp Energia SGPS Right Now?

Before you consider Galp Energia SGPS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Galp Energia SGPS wasn't on the list.

While Galp Energia SGPS currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Spring 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Your book is inside
Your book is inside
From Profits Run (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
By Jennifer Ryan Woods | May 3, 2026
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It‘s Happening Again.
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It's Happening Again.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines