Galp Energia SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Galp Energia SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:GLPEY - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLPEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Galp Energia SGPS from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Galp Energia SGPS from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Galp Energia SGPS from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Galp Energia SGPS from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

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Galp Energia SGPS Trading Up 1.4%

OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Galp Energia SGPS has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of -0.03. The stock's 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16.

Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Galp Energia SGPS had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Galp Energia SGPS will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galp Energia SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS is an integrated energy company headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal, with core operations spanning upstream exploration and production, midstream refining, and downstream distribution and marketing. In its upstream segment, the company explores and produces oil and natural gas in regions such as Brazil's pre-salt basins, African offshore blocks in Angola and Mozambique, and domestic wells in Portugal. Its midstream activities include refining crude oil at the Sines facility and operating a network of pipelines, while downstream operations involve the distribution and retail sale of petroleum products through the Galp-branded service station network across the Iberian Peninsula.

In addition to its traditional oil and gas business, Galp has expanded into power generation and renewable energy.

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