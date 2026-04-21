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Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Stock Price Down 7.5% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Galway Metals logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Shares fell 7.5% to C$0.68 on Tuesday (from C$0.73) with 467,411 shares traded, about 29% below the average session volume.
  • The firm has a market cap of C$84.31 million, a negative P/E of -6.75 and a beta of 2.39, with 50-day and 200-day moving averages at C$0.65 and C$0.68 respectively.
  • Galway Metals is a Canadian mineral explorer focused on gold, zinc, copper, silver and lead, holding a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project and assets including the Estrades mine and Casa Berardi claims in Quebec.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Galway Metals.

Shares of Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM - Get Free Report) fell 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.68. 467,411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 658,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Galway Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$84.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.39. The firm's fifty day moving average is C$0.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.68.

Galway Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada. Galway Metals Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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