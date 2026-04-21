Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Stock Price Down 7.5% - Time to Sell?

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Galway Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Galway Metals Inc. ( CVE:GWM Get Free Report ) fell 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.68. 467,411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 658,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

The firm has a market cap of C$84.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.39. The firm's fifty day moving average is C$0.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.68.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada. Galway Metals Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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