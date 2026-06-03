GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.92, but opened at $23.28. GameStop shares last traded at $22.55, with a volume of 6,297,051 shares traded.

The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. GameStop had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 11.53%.The company had revenue of $835.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

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Key Headlines Impacting GameStop

Here are the key news stories impacting GameStop this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GME shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded GameStop from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded GameStop from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $13.50.

View Our Latest Report on GME

Insider Buying and Selling at GameStop

In related news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,210 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $165,397.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 101,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,261.16. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 3,912 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $90,719.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 115,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,183.70. This represents a 3.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 18,331 shares of company stock worth $421,491 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in GameStop by 308.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 969 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GameStop by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in GameStop by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company's stock.

GameStop Trading Up 7.8%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 15.30, a quick ratio of 14.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.77.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. NYSE: GME is a global specialty retailer focused on video games, gaming consoles, consumer electronics and related accessories. The company operates a network of physical retail stores alongside an e-commerce platform, offering new and pre-owned products spanning the latest game software, hardware, collectibles and lifestyle merchandise. GameStop's retail footprint is complemented by digital marketplaces for trade-ins and online purchases, as well as a membership program that provides exclusive content and rewards.

Originally founded in 1984 as Babbage's in Dallas, Texas, the company adopted the GameStop name in 1999 following its merger with Software Etc.

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