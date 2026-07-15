Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price suggests a potential upside of 2.65% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $49.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $51.55.

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Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 55.56%.The firm had revenue of $419.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $417.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $144,960.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 127,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,157,369.28. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.11% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,893,098 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $576,193,000 after acquiring an additional 147,683 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,592,034 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $518,048,000 after purchasing an additional 198,582 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,764,876 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $347,012,000 after purchasing an additional 525,317 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,682,453 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $342,677,000 after purchasing an additional 258,596 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company's stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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