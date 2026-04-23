Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.26, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $419.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.15 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.24% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.080-4.120 EPS.

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Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.64. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,130,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,917. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.39. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. Gaming and Leisure Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.22%.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $189,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 130,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,178,421.73. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 9,804 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $480,592.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 128,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,291,815.04. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,938. 4.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,893,098 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $576,193,000 after acquiring an additional 147,683 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,592,034 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $518,048,000 after acquiring an additional 198,582 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,784,468 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $169,128,000 after acquiring an additional 212,355 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 3,110,895 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $139,026,000 after acquiring an additional 361,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 711.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,369,851 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $110,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLPI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $52.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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