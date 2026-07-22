Garmin (GRMN) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Garmin to announce earnings of $2.27 per share and revenue of $1.9259 billion for the quarter. Garmin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.350-9.350 EPS. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

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Garmin (NYSE:GRMN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Garmin had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Garmin to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Garmin Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $236.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $273.32. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $238.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GRMN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Garmin from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Garmin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $269.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Garmin

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, Director Joseph J. Hartnett sold 643 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.57, for a total transaction of $169,475.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,607,978.89. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $475,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,197,317.59. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Garmin by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Garmin

Here are the key news stories impacting Garmin this week:

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a technology company best known for designing and manufacturing navigation, communication and information devices that leverage global positioning system (GPS) technology. The company serves a diverse set of markets including consumer fitness and wearables, automotive navigation, aviation avionics, marine electronics and outdoor handheld devices. Garmin's products combine hardware, mapping and software services to deliver location-aware solutions for personal, recreational and professional uses.

Garmin's product lineup includes wearable fitness and multisport watches (Forerunner, Fenix, Venu), cycling computers and accessories (Edge, Varia), handheld and handheld-mounted GPS devices for outdoor activities, automotive and portable navigation units, marine chartplotters and fishfinders, and certified avionics for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

Further Reading

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