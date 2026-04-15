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Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Stock Price Down 4.6% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Gates Industrial logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Shares fell 4.6% to about $25.17 mid-day (low $25.11) on sharply reduced volume (~122,321 shares, roughly 95% below average), giving the stock a market cap near $6.33 billion.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed-to-positive with six Buys and five Holds (market average rating "Moderate Buy") and an average target of $30.36, while recent price objectives range from $27 to $39 amid several upgrades.
  • Gates slightly beat quarterly estimates (EPS $0.38 vs. $0.37; revenue $856.2M vs. $853.35M, +3.2% YoY) and set FY2026 EPS guidance of $1.520–1.680, versus analysts' current-year estimate of about $1.36.
  • Interested in Gates Industrial? Here are five stocks we like better.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.11 and last traded at $25.1690. Approximately 122,321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,488,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gates Industrial from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.36.

View Our Latest Report on Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Trading Down 5.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business's 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.72.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $856.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $853.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Gates Industrial's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Gates Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.520-1.680 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corporation PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 133.2% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 5,123.7% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC NYSE: GTES is a leading global manufacturer of engineered power transmission belts and fluid power products. The company's portfolio includes synchronous belts, V-belts, hose assemblies, fittings and hydraulic components designed to support a wide range of industrial and automotive applications. Gates Industrial serves sectors such as agriculture, mining, construction, manufacturing, transportation and consumer markets, offering solutions that improve performance, reliability and efficiency in demanding operating environments.

In its power transmission segment, Gates Industrial produces high-strength belts engineered for precise motion control and minimal maintenance.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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