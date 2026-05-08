GATX (NYSE:GATX) Given New $218.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

GATX (NYSE:GATX - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Susquehanna from $220.00 to $218.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "positive" rating on the transportation company's stock. Susquehanna's price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.04% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised GATX from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GATX in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $217.00.

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GATX Stock Down 8.2%

GATX stock opened at $183.13 on Friday. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $143.46 and a fifty-two week high of $205.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 16.31 and a quick ratio of 16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.24. The business's fifty day moving average price is $182.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.48.

GATX (NYSE:GATX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. GATX had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $583.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $599.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. GATX's quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. GATX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.500-10.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GATX will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other GATX news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 2,595 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.29, for a total value of $509,372.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,511,433. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total value of $1,001,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 7,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,443,226.73. This represents a 40.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,795 shares of company stock worth $1,907,525. Insiders own 1.86% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 54.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,011 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20,569 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 116,834 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $18,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 280.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,690 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 39,582 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 104.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,613 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company's stock.

More GATX News

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About GATX

GATX Corporation NYSE: GATX is a global railcar leasing and asset management company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1898 as General American Transportation Corporation, GATX has grown into one of the world's leading lessors of railcars, marine vessels and industrial assets. The company's core business focuses on leasing and managing high-value equipment for customers in the energy, industrial, chemical, agricultural and metals markets.

In its Rail North America segment, GATX owns and manages a diverse fleet of more than 60,000 railcars, including tank cars, covered hoppers, boxcars and flatcars.

Further Reading

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