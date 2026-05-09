GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

GATX (NYSE:GATX - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. GATX had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.88%.The company had revenue of $583.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $599.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. GATX's quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GATX updated its FY 2026 guidance to 9.500-10.100 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from GATX's conference call:

GATX reported Q1 diluted EPS of $2.35 versus $2.15 a year ago, with management saying results were in line with expectations.

GATX reported versus $2.15 a year ago, with management saying results were in line with expectations. The integration of the Wells Fargo rail fleet is reportedly ahead of plan , combined Rail North America utilization is 98.1% , and the JV is on track to add roughly $0.20–$0.30 to full‑year EPS.

The integration of the Wells Fargo rail fleet is reportedly , combined Rail North America utilization is , and the JV is on track to add roughly to full‑year EPS. Leasing momentum remains strong: renewal success was 79.1% , the Lease Price Index rose 22.3% with an average renewal term of 56 months, GATX has placed > 8,400 cars from its Trinity agreement, and generated ~ $50 million of gains on dispositions this quarter.

Leasing momentum remains strong: renewal success was , the Lease Price Index rose with an average renewal term of 56 months, GATX has placed > cars from its Trinity agreement, and generated ~ of gains on dispositions this quarter. Engine Leasing (RRPF and GATX-owned engines) delivered solid operating results, but Q1 earnings were down mainly due to the timing/lumpiness of remarketing ; management still expects Engine Leasing segment profit of $180–$185 million for 2026.

Engine Leasing (RRPF and GATX-owned engines) delivered solid operating results, but Q1 earnings were down mainly due to the ; management still expects Engine Leasing segment profit of for 2026. Management warned that outcomes remain sensitive to the timing of asset dispositions and remarketing, maintenance expense variability, and geopolitical risks (e.g., Middle East) that could pressure aviation demand and guidance.

Get GATX alerts: Sign Up

GATX Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE GATX traded up $2.99 on Friday, reaching $186.01. The company had a trading volume of 250,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company's fifty day moving average is $182.67 and its 200 day moving average is $175.48. GATX has a 52-week low of $143.46 and a 52-week high of $205.56. The company has a quick ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

GATX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. GATX's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Insider Activity at GATX

In other news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 2,595 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.29, for a total transaction of $509,372.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,511,433. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 5,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total value of $1,001,572.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,443,226.73. This represents a 40.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,525. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GATX

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GATX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,900 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $251,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of GATX by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,219,746 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $187,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of GATX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,011,703 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $171,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 681.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 574,333 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $100,393,000 after acquiring an additional 500,857 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,956 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $42,392,000 after acquiring an additional 60,273 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GATX in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of GATX in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on GATX from $220.00 to $218.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised GATX from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $217.00.

View Our Latest Report on GATX

GATX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GATX this week:

Positive Sentiment: GATX posted Q1 2026 EPS of $2.35, topping estimates, and management said leasing momentum remained robust, which supports the bullish case for the stock. GATX Posts Strong Q1 2026 Results, Maintains Guidance

GATX posted Q1 2026 EPS of $2.35, topping estimates, and management said leasing momentum remained robust, which supports the bullish case for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna kept a “positive” rating on GATX and still sees meaningful upside, even after trimming its price target from $220 to $218. Susquehanna lowers price target on GATX

Susquehanna kept a “positive” rating on GATX and still sees meaningful upside, even after trimming its price target from $220 to $218. Positive Sentiment: Management held its engine leasing outlook at $180 million-$185 million, signaling confidence in core segment profitability despite the revenue miss. GATX holds $180M-$185M engine leasing outlook despite revenue miss

Management held its engine leasing outlook at $180 million-$185 million, signaling confidence in core segment profitability despite the revenue miss. Neutral Sentiment: GATX’s FY 2026 EPS guidance of $9.50-$10.10 was reaffirmed, which was roughly in line with expectations and may temper any dramatic re-rating.

GATX’s FY 2026 EPS guidance of $9.50-$10.10 was reaffirmed, which was roughly in line with expectations and may temper any dramatic re-rating. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue came in below Wall Street forecasts, and several headlines highlighted that miss as a reason the shares were under pressure. GATX Reports Sales Below Analyst Estimates In Q1 CY2026 Earnings

About GATX

GATX Corporation NYSE: GATX is a global railcar leasing and asset management company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1898 as General American Transportation Corporation, GATX has grown into one of the world's leading lessors of railcars, marine vessels and industrial assets. The company's core business focuses on leasing and managing high-value equipment for customers in the energy, industrial, chemical, agricultural and metals markets.

In its Rail North America segment, GATX owns and manages a diverse fleet of more than 60,000 railcars, including tank cars, covered hoppers, boxcars and flatcars.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GATX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GATX wasn't on the list.

While GATX currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here