GATX (NYSE:GATX) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.500-10.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GATX. Citigroup upgraded shares of GATX from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on GATX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GATX in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, GATX presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GATX

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of GATX stock opened at $199.19 on Thursday. GATX has a 52-week low of $143.46 and a 52-week high of $205.56. The company has a quick ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 16.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.40.

GATX (NYSE:GATX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. GATX had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. GATX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.500-10.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GATX will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. GATX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other GATX news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 5,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total value of $1,001,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 7,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,226.73. This represents a 40.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.29, for a total transaction of $509,372.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,433. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,525. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GATX. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of GATX by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 343 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in GATX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in GATX in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Glenmede Investment Management LP acquired a new position in GATX during the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company's stock.

About GATX

GATX Corporation NYSE: GATX is a global railcar leasing and asset management company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1898 as General American Transportation Corporation, GATX has grown into one of the world's leading lessors of railcars, marine vessels and industrial assets. The company's core business focuses on leasing and managing high-value equipment for customers in the energy, industrial, chemical, agricultural and metals markets.

In its Rail North America segment, GATX owns and manages a diverse fleet of more than 60,000 railcars, including tank cars, covered hoppers, boxcars and flatcars.

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