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GB Group (LON:GBG) Receives Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
GB Group logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "Hold" on GB Group with a price target of GBX 265, implying roughly a 21.1% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst consensus is a Moderate Buy (four Buy, one Hold) with an average price target of GBX 339.
  • The stock traded at GBX 218.80 (down GBX 2.50) with a market cap of £509.17m and a P/E of 60.78, currently below its 200‑day moving average (GBX 228.10) and inside a 52‑week range of GBX 185.05–292.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

GB Group (LON:GBG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating restated by Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 265 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.12% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GBG. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 400 price objective on shares of GB Group in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of GB Group in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 339.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GB Group

GB Group Price Performance

Shares of GB Group stock traded down GBX 2.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 218.80. 2,345,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,254,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. GB Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 185.05 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 292. The stock has a market capitalization of £509.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 201.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 228.10.

About GB Group

(Get Free Report)

GBG is a global identity technology business, enabling safe and rewarding digital lives for genuine people, everywhere. For over 30 years, we have combined global data with our innovative technology to make sure that genuine people everywhere can digitally prove who they are and where they live. We are an essential ingredient that protects against digital crime, strengthens business resilience and drives responsible growth, at scale, across a diverse range of sectors. Today, our team of over 1,100 people serve more than 20,000 customers globally.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for GB Group (LON:GBG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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