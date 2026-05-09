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GB Group (LON:GBG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
GB Group logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • GB Group slipped below its 200-day moving average, trading as low as GBX 221.30 and last changing hands at GBX 223.80, slightly below the GBX 225.80 benchmark.
  • Analyst sentiment remains fairly constructive: four analysts rate the stock a Buy and one a Hold, giving GB Group a Moderate Buy consensus with an average target price of GBX 329.
  • The company has a market cap of £519.13 million and relatively high valuation metrics, including a P/E ratio of 62.17, while its beta of 0.30 suggests the stock has been relatively low volatility.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of GB Group.

GB Group plc (LON:GBG - Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 225.80 and traded as low as GBX 221.30. GB Group shares last traded at GBX 223.80, with a volume of 482,196 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GBG shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 265 target price on shares of GB Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 400 target price on shares of GB Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 290 target price on shares of GB Group in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 329.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GBG

GB Group Trading Down 0.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of £519.13 million, a P/E ratio of 62.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.30. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 204.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 225.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

GB Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GBG is a global identity technology business, enabling safe and rewarding digital lives for genuine people, everywhere. For over 30 years, we have combined global data with our innovative technology to make sure that genuine people everywhere can digitally prove who they are and where they live. We are an essential ingredient that protects against digital crime, strengthens business resilience and drives responsible growth, at scale, across a diverse range of sectors. Today, our team of over 1,100 people serve more than 20,000 customers globally.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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