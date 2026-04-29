GBank Financial (NASDAQ:GBFH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

GBank Financial (NASDAQ:GBFH - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $19.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million. GBank Financial had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.88%.

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GBank Financial Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of GBFH stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $28.15. 52,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,613. GBank Financial has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $407.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GBFH shares. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of GBank Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered GBank Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday. JonesTrading cut their target price on GBank Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Brean Capital began coverage on GBank Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded GBank Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GBank Financial has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on GBank Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Tara Allyce Campbell sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $219,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 8,399 shares in the company, valued at $263,812.59. The trade was a 45.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffery Ernest Whicker sold 7,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $213,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $403,231. The trade was a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,469 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBFH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GBank Financial during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of GBank Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in GBank Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in GBank Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in GBank Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000.

About GBank Financial

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank which provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers principally in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. GBank Financial Holdings Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

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