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GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.76 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • GCI Liberty reported quarterly earnings of $0.45 EPS, falling well short of the $1.21 consensus estimate by $0.76.
  • The company posted $256 million in revenue for the quarter, while also showing a negative net margin of 31.47% despite a 13.16% return on equity.
  • Shares of GLIBA fell to $26.77 after the report, and Zacks Research recently upgraded the stock to a Hold rating.
  • Interested in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBA - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.76), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter. GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group had a negative net margin of 31.47% and a positive return on equity of 13.16%.

GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group Stock Performance

Shares of GLIBA traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.77. The stock had a trading volume of 98,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,479. The firm has a market cap of $768.30 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.33. GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $41.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 30,026 shares of the company's stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. VARCOV Co. bought a new stake in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 116,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 59,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group

About GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group

(Get Free Report)

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Earnings History for GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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