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GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Stock Price Down 16.1% After Earnings Miss

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • 16.1% drop after hours as GCI Liberty shares fell to about $27.89 following a quarterly EPS of $0.45 that missed the $1.21 consensus, with intraday volume down roughly 68% from average.
  • The company trades at a low valuation (market cap ≈ $796M, P/E 4.05) and shows strong liquidity (quick and current ratios 3.14) with moderate leverage (debt-to-equity 0.62), which could make the post-earnings pullback look attractive to some investors.
  • Analyst sentiment is neutral—a Zacks upgrade to a Hold and an average rating of "Hold"—while several institutions have recently initiated small positions.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group.

GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBA - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 16.1% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $28.71 and last traded at $27.8870. Approximately 11,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 37,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.25.

The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.76).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on GLIBA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $795.88 million and a P/E ratio of 4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40.

About GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group

(Get Free Report)

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group Right Now?

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