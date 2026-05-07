GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Stock Price Down 16.1% After Earnings Miss

GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBA - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 16.1% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $28.71 and last traded at $27.8870. Approximately 11,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 37,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.25.

The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.76).

Get GLIBA alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on GLIBA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $795.88 million and a P/E ratio of 4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40.

About GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group wasn't on the list.

While GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here