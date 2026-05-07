GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBK) Hits New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBK - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $28.41 and last traded at $28.0850, with a volume of 97238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.97.

The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.76).

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on GLIBK

Institutional Trading of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000.

GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $963.73 million and a P/E ratio of 3.88. The company's fifty day moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average is $36.32.

About GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group

GCI Liberty Inc is an American holding company whose principal operating asset is a majority ownership interest in General Communication Inc, the largest integrated telecommunications provider in the state of Alaska. GCI Liberty was formed in December 2019 as a tracking stock of Liberty Interactive Group to hold certain communications and digital media investments. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol GLIBK.

Through its subsidiary, the company delivers high-speed broadband internet, cable and direct-to-home video distribution, fixed voice, and mobile wireless services to residential customers across Alaska.

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