Free Trial
→ Massive Data Leak Exposes 512,000-Line Code That Could Change Society Forever (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.76 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • GCI Liberty reported quarterly EPS of $0.45, well below analysts’ expectations of $1.21, missing estimates by $0.76.
  • The stock fell 1.9% to $26.26 after the earnings release, with trading volume far above average.
  • Analyst sentiment remains weak, with the consensus rating at “Reduce” after Weiss Ratings lowered the stock to sell.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group.

GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBK - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.76), Zacks reports. GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group had a positive return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 31.47%.

GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:GLIBK traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $26.26. 1,559,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,139. GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $41.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.25. The company has a market cap of $938.98 million and a PE ratio of -2.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Stock Report on GLIBK

Institutional Trading of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group in the third quarter worth about $1,886,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,108,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,437,000.

GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GCI Liberty Inc is an American holding company whose principal operating asset is a majority ownership interest in General Communication Inc, the largest integrated telecommunications provider in the state of Alaska. GCI Liberty was formed in December 2019 as a tracking stock of Liberty Interactive Group to hold certain communications and digital media investments. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol GLIBK.

Through its subsidiary, the company delivers high-speed broadband internet, cable and direct-to-home video distribution, fixed voice, and mobile wireless services to residential customers across Alaska.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group Right Now?

Before you consider GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group wasn't on the list.

While GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Reduce the Risk Cover
Reduce the Risk

Market downturns give many investors pause, and for good reason. Wondering how to offset this risk? Click the link to learn more about using beta to protect your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
By Jennifer Ryan Woods | May 3, 2026
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It‘s Happening Again.
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It's Happening Again.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines