GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.76 EPS

GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBK - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.76), Zacks reports. GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group had a positive return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 31.47%.

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GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:GLIBK traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $26.26. 1,559,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,139. GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $41.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.25. The company has a market cap of $938.98 million and a PE ratio of -2.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Stock Report on GLIBK

Institutional Trading of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group in the third quarter worth about $1,886,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,108,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,437,000.

GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series C GCI Group Company Profile

GCI Liberty Inc is an American holding company whose principal operating asset is a majority ownership interest in General Communication Inc, the largest integrated telecommunications provider in the state of Alaska. GCI Liberty was formed in December 2019 as a tracking stock of Liberty Interactive Group to hold certain communications and digital media investments. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol GLIBK.

Through its subsidiary, the company delivers high-speed broadband internet, cable and direct-to-home video distribution, fixed voice, and mobile wireless services to residential customers across Alaska.

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