GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Short Interest Update

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,531,289 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the March 31st total of 1,892,230 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,336 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GCMG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GCM Grosvenor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 104.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 582,337 shares of the company's stock worth $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 296,860 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the third quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 225,598 shares of the company's stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 165,195 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 937,069 shares of the company's stock worth $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 97,863 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in GCM Grosvenor by 382.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 75,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company's stock.

GCM Grosvenor Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:GCMG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.92. 263,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.88. GCM Grosvenor has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $13.22. The firm's 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2,505.59%. The company had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. GCM Grosvenor's payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor is a global alternative asset management firm that specializes in customized investment solutions across a range of private markets and hedge fund strategies. The firm partners with institutional clients—including pension funds, endowments, insurers and sovereign wealth funds—to design and implement portfolios that span private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and multi‐strategy hedge fund products. Through its multi‐manager platforms and direct co‐investment vehicles, GCM Grosvenor provides diversified access to opportunities that can enhance returns and manage risk in client portfolios.

Founded in 1971 as Grosvenor Capital Management, the firm has built a track record of sourcing, structuring and monitoring alternative investments on behalf of its clients.

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