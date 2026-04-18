GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GDS. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of GDS from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDS presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $49.90.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDS

GDS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.51. GDS has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $48.61.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $417.60 million during the quarter. GDS had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that GDS will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GDS

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its position in GDS by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 9,300,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $324,570,000 after buying an additional 2,885,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in GDS by 77.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,004,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $214,115,000 after buying an additional 3,062,658 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in GDS by 35.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,258,664 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,810,000 after buying an additional 1,104,756 shares in the last quarter. Triata Capital Ltd boosted its position in GDS by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Triata Capital Ltd now owns 2,974,298 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,803,000 after buying an additional 566,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carrhae Capital LLP boosted its position in GDS by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 2,167,199 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,635,000 after buying an additional 518,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company's stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, is a leading network-neutral data center services provider in China. The company operates a portfolio of state-of-the-art data center facilities designed to support the mission-critical IT infrastructure of cloud service providers, internet enterprises, financial institutions, and government entities. GDS was among the first Chinese providers to offer high-density colocation solutions, catering to customers with demanding computing and storage requirements.

GDS specializes in delivering scalable colocation, cross-connect, and interconnection services within its facilities, enabling clients to establish high-speed, low-latency connections to major cloud platforms and internet exchange points.

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