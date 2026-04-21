GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $303.60, but opened at $293.58. GE Aerospace shares last traded at $289.4410, with a volume of 3,816,457 shares changing hands.

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More GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Securities Group started coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $374.00 price target on GE Aerospace and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $350.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $299.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.17.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The business had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,233,212.33. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. This represents a 19.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Aerospace

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 97,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,264,000 after acquiring an additional 59,106 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 22,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,105 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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