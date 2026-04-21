GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Down 5.5% - What's Next?

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $284.21 and last traded at $286.78. Approximately 12,808,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 5,761,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $303.60.

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GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $374.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Daiwa Securities Group assumed coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $350.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Trading Down 5.5%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.37 and a 200 day moving average of $307.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,245.55. This trade represents a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Aerospace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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