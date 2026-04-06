GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Trading Up 2.7% - Here's What Happened

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $288.79 and last traded at $288.6210. Approximately 4,996,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 5,728,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $281.16.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Aerospace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $343.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $311.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.72.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,233,212.33. The trade was a 22.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total transaction of $9,305,348.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at $46,103,507.98. This trade represents a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Aerospace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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