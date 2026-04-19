GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Buy" Rating

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

GE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group started coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $374.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $350.88.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE opened at $304.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $319.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $176.02 and a 1 year high of $348.48. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $311.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.09.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GE Aerospace

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,021 shares of the company's stock worth $9,633,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 97,280 shares of the company's stock worth $29,264,000 after buying an additional 59,106 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 22,632 shares of the company's stock worth $6,808,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,105 shares of the company's stock worth $15,373,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

GE Aerospace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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