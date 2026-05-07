GE HealthCare Technologies AGM: Shareholders Elect Directors, Approve Pay; Tariff Mitigation in Focus

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC held its 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders with Chairman H. Lawrence Culp, Jr. presiding and management highlighting recent operating results, portfolio changes, and actions taken to address tariffs and inflation.

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Board and meeting overview

Culp opened the meeting by introducing directors and noting board changes. He said Lead Director Risa Lavizzo-Mourey and Tomislav Mihaljevic were not standing for re-election, and thanked both “for their invaluable service and outstanding contributions to GE HealthCare since the spin-off.”

General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Frank R. Jimenez served as meeting secretary. Jimenez said Michael Barbera of First Coast Results was appointed as inspector of election. Deloitte & Touche LLP’s lead audit partner for the GE HealthCare audit, Jen O’Dell, also attended and was available to respond to appropriate questions, though Deloitte did not wish to make a statement.

CEO highlights 2025 performance and early 2026 developments

President and CEO Peter J. Arduini told shareholders 2025 was “a year of disciplined execution and operational resiliency” amid a dynamic global environment that included tariffs. He said the company stayed focused on supporting customers, advancing innovation, and executing a strategy “centered on precision care, growth acceleration, and business optimization.”

Arduini reported that GE HealthCare delivered $20.6 billion in revenue in 2025 and ended the year with a “record backlog and solid book-to-bill.” He also said 2025 earnings per share grew, driven by “healthy volume and ongoing productivity improvements,” despite tariff impacts that he said were mitigated through significant work by the company’s teams.

On innovation, Arduini said the company had entered “a new wave of innovation” with differentiated products across segments and had invested “more than $5.1 billion,” which he said strengthened the portfolio and supported progress toward launching additional new products.

Heartbeat operating system and segment realignment

Arduini also described progress on GE HealthCare’s lean journey, including implementation of “Heartbeat,” which he described as the company’s proprietary business system. He said Heartbeat is anchored in key metrics “around safety, quality, delivery, cost, and innovation” and is intended to drive execution and “deliver greater value” for patients, customers, and shareholders.

In discussing first quarter 2026 results, Arduini said GE HealthCare was “pleased with the top-line performance,” citing strong commercial execution in Pharmaceutical Diagnostics, Advanced Visualization Solutions, and imaging, along with services. He said the company received regulatory clearances for several products, including Photonova Spectra and SIGNA Sprint with Freelium, and delivered “robust growth” in contrast media and radiopharmaceuticals, including Flyrcado, which he described as a diagnostic agent for myocardial perfusion imaging.

He noted first-quarter profit was impacted by a “discrete PDX supplier issue” that has since been resolved, and said the company saw significant cost increases in memory chips, oil, and freight that it expects to affect the rest of 2026. Arduini said the company has multiple plans in place, leveraging Heartbeat, to address those pressures and to accelerate top-line growth through the remainder of the year.

Arduini also announced a segment reporting change: GE HealthCare combined imaging and AVS to create a new segment called Advanced Imaging Solutions, led by Philip Rackliffe. He said the change moves the company from four segments to three—AIS, PDX, and PCS—aiming to better capitalize on innovation, sharpen disease-state focus, and accelerate growth.

Shareholder votes and preliminary results

Jimenez said March 9, 2026 was the record date for voting. As of that date, there were 456,290,143 shares outstanding and entitled to vote. He reported that approximately 399,467,790 shares—about 87.5%—were represented in person or by proxy, constituting a quorum.

Shareholders voted on three items described in the proxy statement:

Election of eight director nominees

Advisory approval of named executive officer compensation for fiscal 2025

Ratification of Deloitte & Touche LLP as independent auditor for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2026

Barbera reported preliminary results showing all director nominees received a majority of votes cast and were elected or reelected. The say-on-pay proposal received an affirmative vote of a majority of voting power present and entitled to vote, and Deloitte’s appointment was ratified by a majority of voting power present and entitled to vote. Jimenez said final vote results would be reported in a Form 8-K within four business days.

Tariffs, inflation, and demand outlook

Following the formal meeting, management addressed one shareholder question regarding tariffs, inflation, and the broader economic environment. Arduini said tariffs created headwinds in 2025 and 2026, but the company undertook mitigation actions, including “supply chain changes,” “product transfers,” and “bringing products back into the United States.” He said GE HealthCare expects lower tariff impact in 2026 versus 2025, attributing the improvement to mitigation efforts that offset “almost half of the overall impact.”

On inflation, Arduini said the company has been operating in an inflationary environment for roughly the past 18 months, with ongoing pressures tied in part to fuel and demand-driven increases for certain chips used in data centers. He said the company has plans to offset many of those impacts and added that price would be “a critical lever” the company will use.

Addressing demand, Arduini said capital markets are “quite good” and GE HealthCare is seeing demand across markets globally, along with positive customer feedback on products to be introduced, which he said is expected to help accelerate growth.

Culp closed the meeting by thanking shareholders for their support and confidence in the board and management team.

About GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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